Russian embassy comments on vaccine remarks from French Europe minister

PARIS, July 12./TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Paris has drawn the attention of French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune to the fact that the efficiency of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been recognized in almost 70 countries.

"Greece has made the right choice by letting in tourists vaccinated by Sputnik V," the embassy blogged on Twitter in comments on discriminatory remarks from Clement Beaune. "The efficiency of this vaccine has been recognized in almost 70 countries," it stressed. "Wouldn’t it be more logical to recognize it collectively at the European level to avoid variant readings [in approaches to the rules of entry in the European Union]?" the diplomats asked.

Moscow condemns Paris for the discriminatory remarks made by French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Beaune voiced regret that Greece allowed passengers inoculated with vaccines produced in Russia and China to enter its soil.

"We condemn France for the discriminatory remarks of its high-ranking representative, which revive in Europe the spirit of neo-Nazi segregation," Zakharova wrote.

According to the diplomat, given that this is not the first such remark by the French Foreign Affairs Ministry, this is not Beaune’s personal opinion but the country’s political stance. Zakharova also emphasized that the French Foreign Affairs Ministry has no right to dictate to countries which vaccines they can use.