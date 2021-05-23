Berlin demands explanations from Minsk on situation around Ryanair flight

BERLIN, May 23. /TASS/. Berlin demands immediate explanations from Minsk on the situation around the Ryanair flight and alleged detention of journalist Roman Protasevich, Miguel Berger, Secretary of State of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said on Sunday.

"We need an immediate explanation by the Government of Belarus on the diversion of a Ryan Air flight within the EU to Minsk and the alleged detention of a journalist," he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing at Minsk’s airport after the pilots had reported a bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside.

It was reported after the plane’s landing that former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, which had been recognized as extremist in Belarus, Romat Protasevich was among the passengers. The man was detained.

Meanwhile, Lina Beisiene, a spokeswoman for Lietuvos oro uostai the operator of Lithuanian airports, said on Sunday that Lithuania’s aviation authorities had no information about any bombs onboard the plane. She said that the plane had made an emergency landing because of a conflict between a passenger and a crewmember. However, she disclosed no details.