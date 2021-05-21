Nearly 40 Palestinians suffer injuries in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank

CAIRO, May 21. /TASS/. At least 38 Palestinians have suffered injuries in clashes with Israeli police in the West Bank, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Friday, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

According to the society, the fiercest clashes are taking place in Bethlehem and Qalqilya, as well as near Kafr Qaddum. Police are reportedly using rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang grenades.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police are also going on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, where at least 35 Palestinians have been injured.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which had been raging since May 10, was triggered by riots at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Israeli Jews. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 243 Palestinians were killed in the coastal enclave and 1,910 suffered wounds. In Israel, at least 12 people were killed (nine Israelis and three foreign workers). A ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, took effect at 02:00 am on May 21.