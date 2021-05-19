Israeli military says 50 rockets fired overnight from Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 19. /TASS/. At least 50 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza between 07:00 pm on May 18 and 07:00 am on May 19, the Israeli military said, adding that ten rockets had fallen in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli army, at least 3,750 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since May 10, 550 of them fell in the Gaza Strip and about 90% were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

The exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has been going on since May 10, was triggered by riots in East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers erupted after an Israeli court had ruled to evict several Palestinian families from the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and hand the property over to Jewish settlers. According to latest data, at least 12 Israelis and over 230 Palestinians have been killed.