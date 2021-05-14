Spain, Russia ready to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism

MADRID, May 14. /TASS/. Russia and Spain have reiterated their drive towards closer cooperation in combating terrorism, the Spanish foreign ministry tweeted on Friday.

According to the ministry, the ministry’s Director General of Foreign and Security Policy Fidel Sendagorta and visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov co-chaired the 11th session of the joint working group on combating terrorism in Madrid.

"The sides exchanged views on the key global and regional challenges on this matter. Spain and Russia reiterate their readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating the terrorist threat and radicalism," it said.