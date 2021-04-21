South Ossetia to receive 2,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V jab soon, authorities say

TSKHINVAL, April 21. /TASS/. Two thousand doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection will arrive in South Ossetia in two weeks, acting Minister of Health and Social Development of South Ossetia Georgy Totchiev told TASS on Wednesday.

South Ossetian authorities earlier reported that they were holding talks with Russia on purchasing the Sputnik V jab.

"Currently, we are organizing deliveries of the vaccine to the republic. The first batch - 2,000 doses - we expect within the next two weeks," the official said.

Earlier, President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov stated that inoculation in the republic will be voluntary and expressed readiness to get inoculated with the Russian vaccine.

According to South Ossetia’s sanitary watchdog, during the entire pandemic 3,296 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the republic with 2,949 recoveries.