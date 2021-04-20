Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Argentina

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Laboratorios Richmond SACIF pharmaceutical company today announced the production of the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Argentina," RDIF said adding that full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start in June.

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Argentina has become the first country in Latin America to start the production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"RDIF and partners facilitated the technology transfer to Laboratorios Richmond. The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for the quality control," according to the press release.

Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered in the country under the emergency use authorization procedure and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on December, 29 2020, RDIF said.

Sputnik V produced in Argentina could be exported to countries of Central and Latin America at a later stage, the organization's press service added.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 60 countries globally with total population of 3 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021.