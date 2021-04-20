South Korea to start Sputnik V production in May, media reports say

SEOUL, April 20. /TASS/. A subsidiary of GL Rapha company will start producing the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the Republic of Korea in May, Yonhap news agency reports on Tuesday, citing a source.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) initially negotiated production of 150 mln vaccine doses with GL Rapha and RDIF later made an agreement to produce 500 mln doses more with the consortium headed by this Korean company. All the volumes will be exported, the agency says. The Russian vaccine has not yet been approved in the country.