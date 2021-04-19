Efficacy of Sputnik V amounts to 97.6%

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine has amounted to 97.6%, as follows from the analysis of data on 3.8 mln inoculated Russians, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported.

"The Gamaleya National Research Center and the RDIF announce the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine at the level of 97.6%, as follows from the analysis of data on coronavirus incidence among Russians inoculated with both components of the preparation," the statement said.

According to data on vaccination of 3.8 mln Russians who received both components during the period from December 5, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the incidence beginning on Day 35 after the first injection amounted only to 0.027%.