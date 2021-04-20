Chad’s interim military council headed by son of deceased president to head country

PRETORIA, April 20. /TASS/. The supreme power in Chad has been transferred from now deceased President Idriss Deby to a military council which is headed by one of his sons, Mahamat Kaka who is also known as Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, AFP reported Tuesday citing a statement by Chad’s army command.

"The military council will head the country for the next 18 months," spokesman for the national army Azem Bermandoa announced.

Idriss Deby, who ran the country since 1990, has died Tuesday from injuries sustained on the frontlines in an operation against rebels. According to the army, the head of state suffered a fatal wound in hostilities last weekend when he was personally heading an operation to eliminate rebel units north of N'Djamena.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chad’s national independent election commission announced that Deby, who lead the country since 1990, won the recent presidential elections held on April 11, securing his sixth reelection with 79.32% of the votes.

Well-armed units of the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) left their bases in Libya and forcibly entered Chad on the election day. Government troops that included armored tank units intercepted the rebel forces on April 17 north of N'Djamena, defeating them. More than 300 rebels were killed, 150 more were captured. The president personally oversaw the operation when he was mortally injured. Idriss Deby was married several times and had many children.

The Front for Change and Concord in Chad was created in 2016 in the northern part of the country. It declared killing Idriss Deby and toppling his regime as its main goal.