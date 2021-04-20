Chad President Idriss Deby dies from combat wounds after securing sixth reelection

PRETORIA, April 20. /TASS/. Chad President Idriss Deby has died Tuesday from injuries sustained in hostilities against rebels, AFP reported Tuesday, citing Chad’s state television.

"President and Commnader-in-Chief Idriss Deby Itno has just died," spokesman for the national army, Azem Bermandoa said.

According to him, the head of state suffered a fatal wound in hostilities last weekend when he was personally heading an operation to eliminate rebel units north of N'Djamena.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chad’s national independent election commission announced that Deby, who lead the country since 1990, won the recent presidential elections held on April 11, securing his sixth reelection with 79.32% of the votes.

Well-armed units of the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) left their bases in Libya and forcibly entered Chad on the election day. Government troops that included armored tank units intercepted the rebel forces on April 17 north of N'Djamena, defeating them. More than 300 rebels were killed, 150 more were captured. The president personally oversaw the operation when he was mortally injured.