Russia ready to provide incentives, technological base to investors from China — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide Chinese investors with economic incentives and access to its technological base, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the China-Russia Expo and the Forum on Interregional Cooperation.

"In addition to Russia welcoming the Chinese entrepreneurs' intention to localize their production on our soil, we are ready to provide investors from China with economic incentives, aid, and assistance as well as access to Russia’s unique technological base and our highly qualified human resources," Putin said.

The president noted that major projects are already being implemented in the field of industrial cooperation: Chinese car companies are actively entering the Russian market, and a project to develop a jumbo jet and a civilian heavy-lift helicopter is underway.

"As the world sits on the threshold of the next technological revolution, we intend to consistently deepen bilateral cooperation in the hi-tech and innovations area and unite our science and research potentials," Putin concluded.