Putin invites Russian delegation to attend Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in fall

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited a Chinese delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September as he opened the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russian-Chinese Regional Cooperation Forum.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to invite [our] Chinese friends to the 9th Eastern Economic Forum to be hosted by Vladivostok in early September," Putin said.

"We can see a large potential for expanding ties between Russia’s Far East and northeastern provinces of the People’s Republic of China," he added.

The 9th Eastern Economic Forum will be held at the campus of Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The theme of last year’s event was The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity.