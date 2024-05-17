Alliance between Russia and China in energy sector will continue to strengthen — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the alliance between Moscow and Beijing in the energy sector will continue to strengthen, and Russia is ready to supply China with environmentally friendly energy.

"I am confident that our strategic alliance in the energy sector, which has become a reliable support for the entire global energy market, will continue to strengthen," he said at the opening ceremony of the Russian-Chinese Expo and Interregional Cooperation Forum.

"Russia is ready and capable of uninterruptedly and reliably supplying the Chinese economy, enterprises, cities, and towns with environmentally friendly, affordable energy, light and heat," Putin said.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia and China, relying on the traditions of good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation, can confidently look forward and together take on the most challenging projects, jointly build and implement ambitious plans. The prospects for such multifaceted cooperation were discussed at negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin noted.

"I think we can rightfully be proud of the results of Russian-Chinese economic relations, Russian-Chinese economic cooperation," the Russian President said. He cited statistical data, according to which just a few years ago the figure of $100 billion in trade turnover was considered a great success for bilateral trade. To date, Moscow and Beijing have already crossed the $200 billion mark and, according to Chinese statistics, the trade turnover of the two countries last year amounted to $240 billion.

"This is far from the limit, of course. The inseparable partnership of Russia and China directly contributes to the growth of the economies of the two countries, reliably ensures energy security, stimulates the creation of new industries and high-paying jobs, improves the well-being and quality of life of our citizens," Putin concluded.