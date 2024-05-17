Russian air defenses repulse massive Ukrainian overnight drone attack

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted more than 100 Ukrainian drones over the past night, with most of them destroyed over the southern Krasnodar Region and Crimea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The attack caused a fire at the Tuapse oil refinery while drone fragments damaged an electric power substation in Sevastopol.

TASS has put together key facts about the Ukrainian massive overnight drone attack.

Scope of attacks

- Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Crimean Peninsula and 44 drones over the Krasnodar Region. In addition, air defense forces intercepted six Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod Region and one drone over the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Russian naval aircraft and patrol boats destroyed six Ukrainian seaborne drones in the Black Sea over the night. On May 16, Russian naval aircraft eliminated 15 Ukrainian seaborne drones heading to Crimea, the ministry said.

Consequences

- A woman and a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

- A fire broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery due to the fall of a drone. The fire has been fully extinguished by now. No one was hurt in the drone attack.

- Over 10 Ukrainian drones were suppressed over Novorossiysk, as a result of which "local blazes" emerged, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said. The city administration’s press office later informed that urban infrastructure had sustained minor damage while enterprises were operating in normal mode.

- In Sevastopol, drone fragments fell on a local electric power substation. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has said that it will take about 24 hours to restore its operation while classes in city schools and kindergarten have been cancelled for this period.