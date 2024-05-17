Zelensky admits reserves redeployment to Kharkov from other areas

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The units that the Ukrainian military is forced to relocate as reinforcements to the Kharkov Region due to problems there are partially withdrawn from other areas, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said.

"Now we have reinforced several frontline sections with separate battalions that could be taken from the reserve and from some [other] directions," the RBC Ukraine agency quotes Zelensky as saying.

On Thursday, Zelensky visited Kharkov, where he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff. He described the situation in this area as extremely difficult. Earlier, due to the difficult situation in the Kharkov Region Zelensky postponed all of Kiev’s scheduled international events. Local media said that Zelensky had canceled trips to Spain and Portugal.

On May 14, the Ukrainian General Staff admitted that the army had been forced to "move to more favorable positions" near Volchansk and Lukyantsy. Also, the top brass and Zelensky himself reported that additional reserves had been moved towards Kharkov Region.