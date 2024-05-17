Putin, Xi hold 'very detailed' discussion on Ukraine, Russian presidential aide says

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a one-on-one meeting to discuss Ukraine in detail, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

In a video posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel, Ushakov said as he commented on whether the two leaders had had a detailed discussion on the issue during informal talks: "[The Chinese] leader and our President [held] a very detailed discussion during a one-on-one meeting."

Putin is visiting China on May 16-17. He travelled to Harbin as he began the second day of his state visit on Friday. Yesterday, Putin and Xi held several rounds of talks in Beijing. The two leaders discussed both Russian-Chinese relations across the board and pressing issues on the international agenda.