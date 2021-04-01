Moldova to get COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

CHISINAU, April 1. /TASS/. Russia will allocate a shipment of its coronavirus vaccine for Moldova as humanitarian aid, leader of Moldova’s largest Party of Socialists and former President Igor Dodon reported via his Facebook page Thursday following a meeting with Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak.

"The Russian leadership has decided to supply 180,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid to Chisinau, including 60,000 doses for the Transnistrian Region. It is expected that the first batches will be received in Chisinau in the coming days already," he wrote. Dodon added that he "informed Russian partners about the Moldovan side’s readiness to purchase at least 500,000 Sputnik V doses on an urgent basis through the public procurement procedure launched by the government.".