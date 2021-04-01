Yemen studying Russia’s Persian Gulf security strategy, says envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Yemen is considering the Moscow-proposed Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region with interest, Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia provides broad support and initiatives to maintain peace and security in our region and the Persian Guld, including the collective security concept proposed by Moscow which Yemen is studying with interest," he said.

The ambassador informed that Russia, being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been dealing with the legitimate government recognized by the international community since the war in Yemen just broke out. The diplomat added that one of the Yemeni institutes took part in the meeting with its several regional colleagues which was organized by Russian scientists two years ago. "This meeting discussed a number of important topics such as reducing conflicts and tensions, safety of maritime shipping, ecological risks and sustainable development issues," he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry presented its Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region in summer 2019. It envisions creating an initiative group to set up an international conference for security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region, which will later make it possible to create a permanent organization. Moreover, Moscow proposed creating a demilitarized zone in the region, abandon permanent deployment of troops of countries located outside of the Persian Gulf as well as establish hotlines between the national military.