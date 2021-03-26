Belarusian Foreign Ministry offers US to jointly manage Alaska

MINSK, March 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Ministry proposed the US to jointly develop the Alaskan territories in response to the US embassy statement, in which the US diplomats congratulated the Belarusians with the Freedom Day, when the opposition celebrates the announcement of the Belarusian People’s Republic in 1918.

"Deeply touched by the US’s attention to the destiny of Belarus, as a reciprocal step, we can make selfless contribution to development of Alaskan agriculture and development of its territories. In this regard, we are ready to look into an option of joint control over this territory. […] We hope that the positive trend in our relations will remain and that we will together come to a moment, when we would gladly meet the US Sixth Fleet at Belarusian naval border," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its sincere gratitude to the US "for the finally expressed readiness to bring the bilateral rhetoric into a constructive direction and for the congratulation with a meaningful date in the history of our country."

"We would only welcome the spread of this practice to state holidays, as well. We acknowledge our mistakes and use this occasion to apologize for the absence of congratulations with the 160th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of the Confederate States of America, whose flag is still dear to many Americans," the Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency stated that, regrettably, the US society is deeply divided today, and, in this regard, Belarus supports "the aspiration of the American people for the better future - today and every day."

"Therefore, we believe that only a truly inclusive dialogue will help the American nation to unite in this difficult moment in history. As a selfless act of good will, Belarus, having an experience of negotiations within the Trilateral Contact Group [on settlement in Donbass], is ready to propose its services in organization of this process," the Ministry said.

According to the Belarusian diplomats, although over two centuries passed since the declaration of independence, the last events in the US indicate that the Americans’ fight for freedom still continues.

"Belarus, together with the American people, anticipates the day when a simply American could freely and without obstructions take a walk near the Capitol," the Ministry said.

On Thursday, the US embassy in Belarus congratulated the Belarusians with the 103rd anniversary of announcement of the Belarusian People’s Republic. In their message, the diplomats noted that over a century passed since the first declaration of independence and "the recent events indicated that Belarusians continue to fight for freedom and democracy," adding that Belarusian people of all ages currently "fight for their right to determine the fate of their country." The embassy noted that the US "congratulates the people of Belarus with the anniversary and anticipates the day when the people of Belarus will define their own future.".