Italy can start producing Sputnik V in June

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 25. /TASS/. Production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V can start in Italy in June after receiving an approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa, which is funding the project, Antonio Fallico said on Thursday.
"The enterprise [in North Italy] is ready to start manufacturing even tomorrow. It has already signed an agreement on transfer of rights with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. We await the approval from the European Medicines Agency, which should be received, as we hope, by the end of May. Production can theoretically start since June," Fallico said at a field session of the Verona Forum in Rostov-on-Don.