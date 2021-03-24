Sputnik V most recognizable vaccine in 9 countries of the world, says poll

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia enjoys the highest customer trust as a vaccine producer and the Sputnik V vaccine is the most recognizable vaccine in 9 different countries, says YouGov poll, carried out with the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s support in countries, most of which have already registered the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

"According to the poll outcome, 54% of all respondents named Russia as the most trustworthy vaccine maker state, which puts Russia ahead of the US and the UK (2nd and 3rd place, accordingly). The Sputnik V vaccine is the most easily recognizable vaccine: 7 out of 10 respondents are informed about the Russian product. The Sputnik V is the second most preferred vaccine, immediately after the Pfizer/BioNTech product," YouGov materials indicate.