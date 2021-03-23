Sputnik V is the only Russian vaccine undergoing EU review — European Medicines Agency

THE HAGUE, March 23. /TASS/. At present, Sputnik V remains the only Russian vaccine undergoing the rolling review at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU regulator told TASS on Tuesday.

"Regarding the ongoing rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine, there is nothing further that we can share for now," EMA said.

"To date EMA has not received an application for a rolling review of data or an application for a marketing authorisation for other vaccines developed in Russia," the EU agency added.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that the rolling review of the Russian jab had begun. The EU regulator stressed that specialists would check that the vaccine is up to par with EU standards of efficacy, safety and quality. The process is expected to be over by mid-May, paving the way for its future registration for use in the European Union.

Sputnik V ranks among the top three vaccines globally in the number of national use authorizations. Its 91.6% effectiveness was confirmed by the publication of related data in the leading medical journal, The Lancet. Sputnik V was created on the basis of a well-tested and studied platform of human adenoviral vectors. The vaccine consists of two components, injected separately at a certain interval, which allows the human body to develop a more stable immunity in contrast to alternative vaccines. Currently, the Russian shot has been registered in 55 countries around the world with the total population of over 1.4 billion people.

Apart from Sputnik V, Russia has registered two more vaccines: EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vektor center of the Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, and CoviVac by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.