Germany’s IDT Biologika says talks with Russia on Sputnik V continue

BERLIN, March 17. /TASS/. German company IDT Biologika continues talks with Russia on possible production of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in Germany, the head of Gartner Communications, a PR agency that represents IDT Biologika, said on Tuesday answering to a TASS request.

"The company is in talks with the Russian side, but there have been no binding agreements so far," he said, without giving further details.

Germany’s health ministry reported on February 3 that IDT Biologika was in talks with Russia on Sputnik V. Earlier, the German government expressed its readiness in principle to use vaccines developed outside the European Union. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn named the key requirement for authorizing the use of a vaccine on the country’s territory: it should be certified by the European Medicines Agency.

Headquartered in the German city of Dessau-Rosslau (Saxony-Anhalt), IDT Biologika specializes in producing vaccines and other medicines. The company was developing its own anti-coronavirus vaccine, but suspended the project after trials failed to produce a desired result. On March 15, it became known that IDT Biologika will produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.