Russia welcomes parliamentary approval of Libya’s new government

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the Libyan parliament’s approval of the new national unity government led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We welcome the Libyan parliament’s decision. We consider it to be an important step towards settling the protracted acute crisis in Libya on the basis of a mutually acceptable constructive consensus of the opposing parties and an inclusive dialogue involving all influential political forces," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry went on to say that Libya remains Russia’s important partner in North Africa.

"With a basis of traditionally friendly relations between our two nations, our countries are aimed at further development of political contacts, soonest restoration of high-level bilateral cooperation bilateral cooperation in economy, defense and humanitarian sphere," the ministry said.

Libya’s unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives, issued a motion of confidence to the national unity government formed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh earlier on Wednesday. A total of 132 lawmakers voted in favor, two abstained, 36 were absent.

Dbeibeh, selected for the post during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland on February 5, had 21 days to form his government. He submitted his vision of the future national unity government to the parliament on February 25, but names of future ministers became known only on March 6.

Dbeibeh’s cabinet has 35 members: 27 ministers, six state ministers and two vice premiers without portfolio. Two key posts remain vacant to date, as the ministers of foreign affairs and defense are yet to be approved. The future top diplomat’s candidacy is now being discussed by the premier and the presidential council. Apart from that, Dbeibeh will perform the defense minister’s duties until an agreement is reached on the candidacy of the future defense chief, who is supposed to be an independent figure, approved by the country’s three major regions and at the same time dissociated from all parties to the Libyan conflict.