Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 64,000 mark, says WHO

PRETORIA, December 30. /TASS/. African nations have recorded 76,032 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 72 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,694,964, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday, releasing the statistics updated since December 27.

The coronavirus-related death toll has topped 64,009 across African nations after a rise of 2,180 deaths in the past 72 hours. More than 2.5 million people have recovered from the disease.

South Africa accounts for a majority of coronavirus cases and deaths across Africa, 1,021,451 and 27,568 respectively. The death toll in Egypt climbed to 7,520, and 135,233 cases have been confirmed. Morocco recorded 7,314 deaths from coronavirus.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second to South Africa (123,145 cases and 1,912 deaths) and is followed by Kenia (95,992 cases and 1,664 deaths) and Nigeria (85,560 and 1,267).