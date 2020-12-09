Almost 4 mln people contract coronavirus worldwide in past week — WHO

GENEVA, December 9. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases registered all over the world increased by almost four million in the past week, which is slightly more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said early on Wednesday.

According to the global organization’s data, a total of 3,970,427 novel coronavirus cases and 73,396 fatalities were registered worldwide between November 30 and December 6. During the previous seven-day period (November 23-29), 3,935,330 cases of the novel coronavirus and 69,916 deaths were reported.

North and South America account for nearly half of all cases. Infection rate remains high in Europe as well, but mortality has been on decline in the region for the second consecutive week.

Over 1.84 million new cases and over 28,000 deaths registered between November 30 and December 6 in North and South America. About 1.45 million cases and over 19,000 deaths were registered in Europe in the reported period. Southeast Asia accounts for over 332,000 cases and some 5,000 deaths.

The case count increased by more than 1.25 million in the United States, by more than 295,000 in Brazil, by over 251,000 in India, by over 191,000 in Russia, by over 145,000 in Italy, and by over 128,000 in Germany in the past seven days.

The infection has also been spreading rapidly the United Kingdom (over 100,000 new cases), Iran (93,000) and Poland (over 80,000).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.