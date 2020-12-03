Armenian top diplomat calls on OSCE to force Turkey to pull out troops from Karabakh

YEREVAN, December 3. /TASS/. Yerevan is calling on OSCE member states to put pressure on Turkey to pull out its troops and foreign militants from South Caucasus, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said during a session of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

"We are calling on all OSCE member states to continue putting pressure on Turkey with the aim to pull out its armed personnel and the terrorist groups related to it from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and from South Caucasus. So far, there are no signals regarding the pullout of foreign troops from the conflict zone. On the contrary, there are verified reports of Baku’s plans to expand the area of terrorist deployment and relocate them to the occupied districts of Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS)," he said.