Armenian foreign ministry says French Senate resolution is step to Karabakh settlement

YEREVAN, November 26. /TASS/. Armenia’s foreign ministry has hailed Wednesday’s resolution of the French Senate as a major step on a path to the recognition of the right of Nagorno-Karabakh’s people to self-determination.

"The resolution passed by the French Senate is a major step on a path to the recognition of Artsakh’s (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) right to self-determination and fair resolution of the Artsakh problem. This resolution demonstrates that the people of France and the Senate, which represents it, reiterate their unshakable commitment to the universal civilizational values of human rights," it said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the Armenian foreign ministry, this resolution confirms the necessity to resume talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and outlines ways of removing adverse impacts of the conflict.

"We think it especially important that the resolution unequivocally pointed to the violations of the norms of international law and human rights by the Azerbaijani armed forces and Turkey’s expansionist policy. The French lawmakers’ unbiased opinion and their condemnation of the criminal aggression against the people of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict open a path to lasting peace in the region," the ministry noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, France’s Senate passed a resolution calling on the country’s government to recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. A total of 305 out of 306 senators who were present at the Senate session voted in favor of the resolution. Experts explained however that the resolution is a recommendation to the government and is not binding on it.