Third peak of COVID-19 pandemic recorded in several Turkish provinces - Health Ministry

ANKARA, November 25. /TASS/. A third peak of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection has been registered in several Turkish provinces, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported at a press conference in Ankara on Wednesday.

"Some provinces are experiencing a third peak [of the coronavirus pandemic]. Among them Istanbul, Izmir, Kocaeli, Bursa," the minister told journalists.

He noted that the increase in the number of the coronavirus infections is observed in all provinces of the country. "In 15 provinces the growth in cases of the infection has increased by 50%," he added.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Turkey on March 10, when a local resident returning from Europe tested positive. The total number of the infected in the country to date has surpassed 460,000, with 381,569 patients having recovered and 12,672 fatalities.