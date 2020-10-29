Africa’s coronavirus cases top 1.73 million

PRETORIA, October 29. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 1,737,550 after 9,613 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the eNCA TV channel reported Thursday citing the regional World Health Organization (WHO) office.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 197 in the past 24 hours to reach 41,782, while more than 1.4 million people recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (717,851) and deaths (19,053). Egypt, meanwhile, has recorded 6,222 virus-related deaths and 106,877 infections. Algeria reported 1,922 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 62,224 coronavirus infections and 1,135 fatalities, followed by Ghana (47,775 and 316).

