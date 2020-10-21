Baku reports 63 Azeri civilians dead since situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated

BAKU, October 21. /TASS/. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s Office reported Wednesday that the number of civilian casualties on the Azeri side has risen to 63 since the situation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated, while 292 civilians have been wounded.

"As a result of Armenia’s shelling of residential communities, 63 civilians died and 292 were wounded between September 27 and 11:00 on October 21," the agency said in a press release. According to the office, 386 civil targets were damaged as well as 1,981 private houses and 90 residential buildings.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region continues to see hostilities despite the two ceasefire agreements reached.