Berlin Justice Administration says reviewing Russian legal aid request in Navalny case

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. The Berlin Justice Administration, which is responsible for reviewing legal aid requests, received the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office from the German authorities and is reviewing it, the German Prosecutor General’s Office in Berlin said in its Twitter Friday.

"The legal aid request from the Russian authorities regarding the attempted poisoning of Russian citizen Alexei Navalny has been forwarded to the Berlin Justice Administration, which is tasked with legal aid in criminal cases," the statement reads.

The Prosecutor’s Office explained that the request will be reviewed by the Berlin authorities, because "the victim undergoes medical treatment in a Berlin hospital."

The Administration’s responsible division "is reviewing the request," the Prosecutor’s Office said, adding that "the decision on approving the request will be made if necessary, after discussion with the competent federal authorities."

The German Ministry of Justice spokesperson disclosed at a briefing Friday that the German government had forwarded the Russian request on Navalny to the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office. According to the spokesperson, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office formulated almost 20 questions on Navalny’s treatment, diagnosis and examination results, as well as requested a copy of the patient’s medical record and his biological material for comparative research.