Berlin promises a reply to Russia over Navalny affair soon — Lavrov

"Today we asked our counterparts in the European Union and in Germany once again if German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been accusing us of this wrongdoing, of this alleged poisoning, for two days now, but is still unable to present any proof, if she has any plans to give instructions to her subordinates to see to it that there is a reply from the German Ministry of Justice to the Prosecutor General’s query," Lavrov said.

He stressed that according to Russian sources Berlin had not yet made a reply to Moscow to this day due to the German Foreign Ministry’s stance.

"Now I am forced to say out loud that according to our sources this reply is being delayed due to the Foreign Ministry’s stance," Lavrov said. "We have instructed our ambassador to ask corresponding questions and to inquire into what is behind the delay. We’ve been promised today that an answer will follow shortly. When there is a reply containing concrete facts, which, as far as I understand, the Germans believe will be there, then we will react to it."