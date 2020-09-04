Belarusian data on alleged faked poisoning of Navalny handed over to FSB — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Belarusian intelligence data proving blogger Alexei Navalny’s alleged poisoning was a fake have been handed over to the federal security service FSB and the special service will now report them to President Vladimir Putin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The materials were handed over yesterday. As you must have noticed, Lukashenko said yesterday they would be shared with the FSB," Peskov said. "The FSB will certainly make a report about the documents obtained from the Belarusian counterparts. I have no doubts about that," Peskov said, adding that it was "the function of any special service."

The presidential spokesman declined to comment on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement that Germany and Poland fabricated data on the poisoning of blogger Alexei Navalny.

"I don’t have information on those files, so I cannot comment on the Belarusian president’s statement," he told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile Dmitry Peskov informed that if proof of presence of a poison in Alexei Navalny’s body is found an investigation into his possible poisoning will commence de jure.

"Our specialists from the Ministry of the Interior are conducting a pre-investigation inspection, it began almost immediately. De facto, it is an investigation and it is underway. If proof of presence of some poisonous substances is found in biological samples of the patient, without doubt, an investigation proper will commence de jure," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday that Minsk had intercepted a conversation between Berlin and Warsaw, which proved that the story of Navalny’s poisoning had been concocted.

The German government said on Wednesday, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. Peskov said that Moscow was ready to cooperate with Germany in order to establish all circumstances of the Navalny case. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, noted that Germany had failed to provide any evidence of poisoning.