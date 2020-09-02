Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The German government claims that Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was "beyond doubt" affected by a Novichok class chemical agent.

"At the initiative of the Charite hospital the Bundeswehr’s special laboratory has carried out toxicological analysis of Alexei Navalny’s test samples. The analysis provided indisputable proof of the presence of a Novichok class nerve agent," the German Cabinet’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert told the media. He added that Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday held a conference with a number of ministers and agreed a number of steps in the light of the latest data.

"The German government condemns this attack in the most resolute way," Seibert said. "The German Foreign Ministry will inform Russia’s ambassador on the results of the tests," he said.

"The federal government will provide information on testing results to the EU and NATO through the Foreign Ministry’s channels," the statement reads. The cabinet added that "an appropriate joint reaction will be discussed."

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and German parliamentary factions will also be informed.

"We urgently call on the Russian government to make statements on the matter," the statement adds.

On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital. German doctors said on August 24 that they had found signs of Navalny’s intoxication with substances from the cholinesterase inhibitors group. The doctors added that there was no threat to his life but there was the possibility of long-term effects on his nervous system.