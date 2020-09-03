Lukashenko says Minsk intercepted chat proving Navalny’s poisoning was utter fabrication

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Minsk has intercepted a conversation between Berlin and Warsaw, which proves that the story of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s poisoning was fabricated, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, adding that the information would be handed over to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

"Before [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel made a statement that someone sought to silence Navalny, we had intercepted a conversation. As far as we can understand, it was a chat between Warsaw and Berlin," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. "Our military electronic intelligence agency intercepted the conversation. We continue to confront NATO in the field of electronic intelligence because military units are deployed there [along the western border of Belarus - TASS]," Lukashenko specified.

"We intercepted an interesting chat, I will provide a transcript to you and we will also send it to the FSB. This proves that it is a fabricated story. Navalny was not poisoned," the Belarusian president stressed.

On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to the hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital. The German government said on Wednesday, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russian experts had not detected any toxic substances in Navalny’s body. He also emphasized that Russia was interested in establishing the cause of what happened to the blogger and the information that Germany had could be helpful to Russian investigators.