KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. Doctors in Ukraine recorded 54 deaths from the coronavirus in the past day, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said on Thursday.

In the past day, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases were registered, nearly 3% fewer than a day earlier, when the number totaled 2,495. Some 859 people recovered in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 59,676 since the start of the pandemic.