Russia reports 4,995 new coronavirus cases in the past day

According to the crisis center, this was the highest growth in the past 19 days in absolute numbers. In relative terms it remained at the level of 0.5%.

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 4,995 in the past day to 1,009,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

Some 690 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow, 191 in St. Petersburg (the highest number since July 20), 163 in the Moscow Region, 143 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 139 in the Rostov Region.

The lowest growth rate was recorded in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions, where not a single case was confirmed in the past day, in the Moscow Region (0.2%), as well as in Moscow, the Bryansk, Kaluga, Smolensk and Tula Regions, Chechnya and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (0.3%).

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who continue treatment at the moment dropped by 0.5% to 165,532, according to the crisis center. Some 16.4% of coronavirus patients are ill in Russia now.