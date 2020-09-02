Russia ready to provide all data on its coronavirus vaccine to WHO

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide all the necessary data on its coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

Russia’s Geneva office is providing assistance in establishing contacts between the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the WHO specialized agencies on the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the envoy said.

"Our scientists, our specialists are ready, as they have told us, to provide all the necessary information on the vaccine, in particular, the data on clinical trials. Our people, our experts are acting in close contact with the specialized unit of the WHO Secretariat on the prequalification issues," he said.

This coordination will help draw other countries into the process of producing the vaccine and attract investments needed for the vaccine’s large-scale production, Gatilov said.

Head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev earlier said that the deliveries of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to foreign markets might begin in November - December 2020.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine dubbed Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July.