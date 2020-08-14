Vietnam to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine

HANOI, August 14. /TASS/. Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has applied for the purchase of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine, Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said on Friday at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

According to the acting minister, Vietnam plans to order from 50 to 150 million doses of the vaccine from Russia. There is no information on the dates for the delivery yet.

The participants in the meeting also noted that Vietnam continued to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine. Two of its prototypes created by local companies will be sent to the United States for clinical trials soon.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. Some other drugs were created on the platform, which is the basis for Russia’s coronavirus vaccine.