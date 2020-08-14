Data on Russian COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials to be published in the coming days

Moscow residents will be able to choose out of a few coronavirus vaccines — mayor

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 14. /TASS/. Data on preclinical and clinical studies of a new Russian coronavirus vaccine will be made public in the coming days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"Data on preclinical and clinical studies will be published in the coming days, possibly by Monday," he said.

The minister noted that criticism of the new Russian vaccine was largely due to the fact "that more data had to be obtained on research," adding that not everyone knows that "the vaccine is based on a platform, on which six products have already been made." He assured that clinical trials would continue.