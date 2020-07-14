Kazakhstan extends coronavirus lockdown until August 2

NUR-SULTAN, July 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities have decided to extend lockdown measures over the coronavirus for another two weeks, the country’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"We have decided to extend restrictions for another two weeks, from July 20 to August 2, at the initiative of the Health Ministry aimed at improving the epidemiological situation," he said. The prime minister urged the country’s people to abide by lockdown measures.

On March 15, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan and the city of Almaty went on lockdown. Quarantine measures were also taken in other regions of the country. The state of emergency ended on May 11 but restrictions remained in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. On July 5, the country’s authorities decided to introduce a number of additional restrictive measures for 14 days. On July 13, President Tokayev said that the lockdown would last for another two weeks.