{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kazakhstan extends coronavirus lockdown until August 2

On March 15, the Kazakh president signed a decree declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN, July 14. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities have decided to extend lockdown measures over the coronavirus for another two weeks, the country’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin announced at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Read also
Over 13 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 globally

"We have decided to extend restrictions for another two weeks, from July 20 to August 2, at the initiative of the Health Ministry aimed at improving the epidemiological situation," he said. The prime minister urged the country’s people to abide by lockdown measures.

On March 15, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan and the city of Almaty went on lockdown. Quarantine measures were also taken in other regions of the country. The state of emergency ended on May 11 but restrictions remained in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. On July 5, the country’s authorities decided to introduce a number of additional restrictive measures for 14 days. On July 13, President Tokayev said that the lockdown would last for another two weeks.

World
Baku reports renewed clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
The situation on the border escalated on July 12
Read more
Russian private firm MTKS to make four prototypes of reusable spacecraft for $136 mln
The main function of Argo is to deliver supplies to an orbital station
Read more
China to impose sanctions on US citizens, organizations after Trump’s executive order
Beijing says that Washington’s unilateral actions contradict basic principles of the international law
Read more
Russia regrets Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque
The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that Hagia Sophia will be preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Criminal proceeding initiated against 10 Jehova’s Witnesses in Russia’s Voronezh
The members of the organization continued its activity between 2018 and 2020, although they were informed about the ban
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine trials show it is safe and well tolerated, says Defense Ministry
Eighteen volunteers took part in the vaccine trials
Read more
Presidential election campaign kicks off in Belarus
The country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered five candidates
Read more
First robotic taxis can start working in Moscow in 2024
Over one hundred robotic cars of the technology company Yandex are now tested in Moscow
Read more
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug has been released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
Central Russian court places members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody until September
As part of the case, ten people are suspected of running a local religious organization affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses
Read more
Russia develops new light armored vehicle for helicopter airlifting
The Strela vehicle weighs just 4.7 tonnes
Read more
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively calm — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia lost four servicemen killed and five injured since July 12
Read more
Militants detained near Palmyra trained by US instructors
All weapons were made in the US, one of neutralized extremists Abdallah al-Mishuat said
Read more
Turkish Airlines to start flying to six Russian cities on August 1
Turkish Airlines plans to start performing 14 flights per week to Moscow starting August 1
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for anti-COVID-19 Avifavir
The production of the drug has been increased to 300,000 courses a month
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops mobile anti-drone system
The system can identify a drone under the ‘friend or foe’ principle without an operator’s participation
Read more
Russia's Rostec to present new helicopter for Arctic shelf at MAKS-2021
The final assembly will be carried out in Ulan-Ude
Read more
Press review: Putin’s May decree adjusted and clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down four warships, two submarines on July 16
Among theam are Project 22350 two frigates, Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ two multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines and Project 23900 two multi-purpose amphibious assault ships
Read more
‘Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy rolling over in their graves’: Diplomat rips Trump’s EU jab
According to the Russian diplomat, the former US presidents that saw the beginning of the European integration process would have been taken aback by Trump’s statements
Read more
Gazprom Armenia reports damaged pipeline near border with Azerbaijan
On July 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed of an attempt by the Armenian Armed Forces to attack the republic’s positions in the direction of Tovuz on the border using artillery
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Head of Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Siberian city detained on extremism charges
A search of his apartment is underway and investigators are questioning the witnesses
Read more
Press review: Will New START be extended and Germany wants to make Russian gas greener
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 13
Read more
Militants collecting data on Russian military facilities detained in Syria
The extremists were taken to Tadmor, located near Syria’s Palmyra
Read more
Minsk, Moscow ink deal on Russian oil supplies
The Belarusian Prime Minister did not detail the agreement on energy resources
Read more
France maintains military ties with Russia while being NATO partner, says General Staff
On July 10, Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Russian head of General Staff Valery Gerasimov had a phone call with French General Staff head Francois Lecointre, discussing pressing issues of the international security, the situation in various crisis regions of the world, as well as bilateral cooperation
Read more
Hungary reopens borders for Russian nationals
It said that the nationals of Hungary and members of their families arriving from Russia, as well as those who are not Hungarian nationals, must undergo medical examination upon their entry
Read more
Russian wrestler Makhov to be awarded 2012 London Summer Olympic gold
The gold and silver medals at that time went to Uzbekistan’s Artur Taimazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili respectively, but both were disqualified last year after retesting positive for banned performance enhancing substances
Read more
Azerbaijani general killed in armed clashes on border with Armenia
Read more
Press review: Murder charges against Russian governor and Iran as a future Chinese colony
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 10
Read more
All repatriation flight returnees will self-isolate for 14 days
Moreover, foreign citizens travelling to Russia for working purpose also have to self-isolate for 14 days
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
Kremlin concerned by clashes on Azeri-Armenian border
Moscow has called on both sides to exercise restraint
Read more
Novosibirsk scientists are first in Russia to obtain COVID-19-neutralizing antibodies
The further development of this work will serve as a basis for creation of the specific COVID-19 therapeutic and prevention tools
Read more
Putin to take part in keel-laying ceremony for warships in Crimea July 16
Read more
Turkey, Russia continue talks on S-400 deliveries
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Amazon founder’s ex-wife become US’s richest woman
MacKenzie Bezos’s net worth is now estimated at $62.3 billion
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine enter final stage
Results of the COVID-19 vaccine tests, performed on a group of volunteers in Russia, show that they are developing immunity to the coronavirus, the ministry said
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams politicizing Syria aid and combat rages on Azeri-Armenia border
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15
Read more
Resumption of international flights to be announced shortly, says Russian Deputy PM
Over 266,000 Russians have been carried back to Russia by repatriation flights since the beginning of the pandemic
Read more
Putin says COVID-19 fatalities in Russia are much lower than in other countries
Putin noted that "in Russia currently there are over 300,000 people tested daily"
Read more
Russian health minister, US ambassador discuss COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines
The Russian health minister suggested holding a video conference of experts from the two states to share experience
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Roscosmos chief advisor Safronov indicted on high treason
Ivan Safronov is a former journalist of Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers
Read more
Russia cancels 14-day isolation for arrivals since July 15
All Russian nationals will need to pass a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 during three days since arriving in their home country
Read more
Russian fighters shadow Norwegian and US spy planes over Barents and Black Seas
The Russian fighters shadowed the reconnaissance aircraft at a safe distance and the flights proceeded in compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, Russia’s National Defense Control Center stressed
Read more