Over 13 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 globally - Johns Hopkins University

TASS, July 14. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide surpassed 13 mln, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The organization, which calculates its own statistics on the basis of data obtained from international organizations, federal and local authorities, said 13,006,764 people contracted COVID-19 and 570,776 of them died.

The United States is the most affected country, with some 3,346,246 cases, followed by Brazil (1,864,681) and India (878,254).

Russia is ranked fourth for the number of confirmed cases. To date, 733,699 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 504,021 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,439 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.