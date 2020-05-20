Zelensky is confident he should hold direct talks with Putin

The Ukrainian president said he would not like to resort to Plan B or C

KIEV, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed confidence that it is necessary to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Speaking on his plans "to find a solution" to the crisis in Donbass, Zelensky said it was vital to reach an agreement with Moscow.

"I give myself several more months to ramp up pressure so that we could find a diplomatic solution to the situation on the Minsk agreements," Zelensky said. "I would not like to resort to Plan B and Plan C. Although the public may think differently about direct talks between Zelensky and Putin, I’m sure that we should do this," Zelensky told a news conference on occasion of his first year in office.

