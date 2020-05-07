Kiev eyes retake of Donbass until end of 2020 but drafts plan B

The chief of the presidential staff did not disclose any details of plan B, just clarifying that it is not about building a wall

KIEV, May 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership will do everything possible to retake uncontrolled areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions before the end of this year but is also preparing a backup plan, chief of the Ukrainian president’s staff Andrei Yermak told reporters on Thursday. "We are not planning to hold futile talks for years. We have been demonstrating that Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the war," Liga.net quotes him as saying.

Yermak asserted that the authorities "will do everything in their capacity" to bring back the Donbass territories under control. "However, we also have a detailed plan B. But we will talk about it when we see that plan A is not working," Yermak added. The chief of staff did not disclose any details of this plan, just clarifying that it is not about building a wall. Last December, when he served as an aide to the president, Yermak revealed that there is an option on the table to separate Donbass from the rest of the country by constructing a wall if peaceful settlement fails, pointing to the Israeli experience.

