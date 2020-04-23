Ukrainian president vows to settle Donbass issue before his presidential term expires

KIEV, April 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed confidence that the eastern Ukrainian conflict will be resolved before his presidential term expires.

"I’m sure that we will end this war in the course of my tenure. I’m personally sure of it," he said in a documentary, headlined "A year of President Zelensky," aired by the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian state stressed that he was not going to change his tactics in this direction. At the same time, he said he was ready to abandon the format of talks now under way within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukrainian reconciliation of they fail to produce the intended result.

"I’ve said that I was ready to wait for one year, to work for one year. If the Minsk Process does not work, we will change our tactics. We are ready for that. The year has not yet run out," he went on.

Zelensky claimed that the Minsk reconciliation process has speeded up noticeably in the course of his presidency.

"We managed to speed up this process, and there will be results. Every meeting in Minsk should end up with a paper, saying what we have agreed upon something and made another step forward," he said.