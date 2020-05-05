OSCE mission demonstrates full paralysis in Donbass - DPR head

DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. The OSCE special monitoring mission to Ukraine is showing its complete incapacity in the Donbass conflict zone, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said Monday, commenting on the latest shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces that wounded four civilians in the village of Alexandrovka, including three children.

"We have a question now, what is the meaning of existence and activity of such a respectable international organization as OSCE which is demonstrating its complete incapacity and cannot stand up to stymie terrorist activity of Ukraine," Donetsk news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Pushilin, the DPR will use every means available when this international security organization completely ignores requests to establish safe conditions and ensure security for peaceful population. "The lawlessness of Ukrainian military units cannot last forever," the DPR head stressed.

Meanwhile, the DPR foreign ministry revealed that the OSCE special monitoring mission officers refused to visit the shelling site and the wounded.

"They refused [to pay a visit] under a made-up pretext that hospitals cannot be visited which is just not true," DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said. "Therefore, they ignored their direct mission to ascertain all facts of ceasefire violations without any exceptions."

They called on negotiating process coordinators to undertake all the necessary measures outlined in the Minsk Agreements and the OSCE mission mandate to monitor ceasefire details.