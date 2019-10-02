No Plan B for implementation of Minsk accords — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. There could be no contingency plan to implement the Minsk agreements, as they remain the cornerstone in resolving the crisis in southeast Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview on Channel One, released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"There could be no Plan B. The Minsk accords is the foundation on which everything should be built," he said.

Lavrov also ruled out any possibility of reviewing the basic principles of the Minsk agreements, including an amnesty and a special status for the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

"As [the Steinmeier’s formula] is a compromise by itself, there can be no reviewing of the basic principles of the Minsk agreements, including amnesty, special status granted by the constitution, the disengagement of forces and equipment, full resumption of economic ties, the end of blockade, which was absolutely against the Minsk agreements," Russia’s top diplomat said, answering to questions by Russia’s Channel One.

"All of this will remain unchanged, otherwise there can be no progress," he said.