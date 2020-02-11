Kiev sees possibility of Russian-Ukrainian exchange of detainees within month

ROME, February 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said another exchange of detainees with Russia was possible within one month.

"A new exchange may take place this month or the next one. It’s hard to predict," he told reporters during his visit to Rome on Monday.

The minister added that so far, the sides "have been unable" to reach an agreement.

On February 3, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said negotiations were ongoing with the Russian side regarding convicted and investigated Ukrainians in Russia. "I am sure that [swap] dates will be released soon and the society will see the lists," Zelensky said.

On September 7, 2019, Russia and Ukraine exchanged groups of detainees and convicted individuals. Both countries carried out a 35-for-35 swap.